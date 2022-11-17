Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Cut by Raymond James (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.