Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Raised by Analyst

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 2.1 %

ECC opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 176.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

