qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires 16,032 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.9% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,422 shares in the company, valued at $662,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,828 shares of company stock worth $9,905,116. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,848,208. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

