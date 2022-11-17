qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 1,300 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 64.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.
In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock worth $10,819,358. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
