qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $209,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,908. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $275.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.