qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $453,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.7% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.67. 266,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,905. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

