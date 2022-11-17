qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 199,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

