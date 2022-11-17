qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 841,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,029. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

