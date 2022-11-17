qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $201,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Etsy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy Trading Down 4.4 %

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,723. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.