qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $229,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.48.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,560. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $266.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

