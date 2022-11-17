qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $272,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.45. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

