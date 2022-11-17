qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Zendesk comprises 1.4% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,771,000 after acquiring an additional 58,839 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after acquiring an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,746,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

ZEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 68,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $535,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

