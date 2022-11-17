Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $214.71 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00012193 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $214.71 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.17 or 0.07175779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022585 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,416,098 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

