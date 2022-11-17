Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

