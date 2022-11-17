Quaker Chemical Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.
Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %
KWR opened at $190.41 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.