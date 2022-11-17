Quaker Chemical Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

KWR opened at $190.41 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

