QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. 187,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,619. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

