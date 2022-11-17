QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 191.97% from the stock’s previous close.

QualTek Services Trading Up 5.4 %

QualTek Services stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. QualTek Services has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QualTek Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the third quarter worth $649,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $953,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the second quarter worth $93,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

