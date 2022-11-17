Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPUS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

