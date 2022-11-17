Quantitative Advantage LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 85,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,548. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.