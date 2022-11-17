Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 697,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after buying an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 590,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 147,871 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,296,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 1,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

