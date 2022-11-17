Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,659 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.