Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.52. 110,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

