Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 432.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,491 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BUFR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 7,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,983. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

