Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PEY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.