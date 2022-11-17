Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

