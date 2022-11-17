Quantitative Advantage LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 129,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,276. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76.

