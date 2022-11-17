QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.95 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $101.95 million and $149,837.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00236442 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133051 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,871.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

