QUINT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $984.84 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $984.84 million and $291,291.45 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00007407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00570978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.48 or 0.29739356 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

