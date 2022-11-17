Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Stock Down 1.8 %

QUIS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$193.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,005.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

