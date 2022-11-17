Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $70.91 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.91 million and $6.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.01623847 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012978 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00048536 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000533 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.20 or 0.01718327 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.