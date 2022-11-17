Radix (XRD) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Radix (XRD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $223.36 million and approximately $320,862.94 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,756,645,274 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

