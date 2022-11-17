Raymond James Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDPYF. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $32.05 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

