Raymond James Downgrades Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) to Market Perform

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXROF opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Exro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

