Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Cormark dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.32.

Real Matters Stock Down 2.2 %

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 143,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

