Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 132307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.99.

Real Matters Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$296.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

