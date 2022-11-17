Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Masco (NYSE: MAS) recently:

10/28/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

10/20/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.

10/18/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

10/12/2022 – Masco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,930. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,680,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 18.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

