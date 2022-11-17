Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($68.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($57.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €44.00 ($45.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/3/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($70.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($68.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/25/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($59.79) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/20/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($68.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/19/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.00 ($65.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/13/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($57.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($53.61) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($70.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/30/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.80 ($59.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/28/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €44.00 ($45.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/27/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($57.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/21/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 0.0 %

Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €50.96 ($52.54). The stock had a trading volume of 538,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.23 and a 200 day moving average of €51.67. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.