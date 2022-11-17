ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,337.23 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $6,337.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00370429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00034738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017962 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.