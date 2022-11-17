Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $508.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

