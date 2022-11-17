Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Buys $36,000.00 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 15,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,395 shares in the company, valued at $228,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Redwire Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Redwire by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Redwire by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwire by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

