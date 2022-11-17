REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 128.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 748,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 480,195 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.