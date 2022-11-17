Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.96) to GBX 2,828 ($33.23) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($34.31) to GBX 3,020 ($35.49) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.73) to GBX 2,700 ($31.73) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.37) to GBX 2,710 ($31.84) in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

