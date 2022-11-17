Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.02.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
