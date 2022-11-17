Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

