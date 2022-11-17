Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 3.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.88. 2,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
