Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 3.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.88. 2,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 321,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.