Request Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.67 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $85.36 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.56 or 1.00052946 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010765 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00236549 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08179558 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,239,659.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

