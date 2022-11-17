Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aytu BioPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aytu BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aytu BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

