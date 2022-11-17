Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $509.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

