Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 17th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, AHPI, APP, AWH, BIOL, BTX, CCXI, CO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 17th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

