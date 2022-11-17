Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 17th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, AHPI, APP, AWH, BIOL, BTX, CCXI, CO)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 17th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.