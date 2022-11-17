Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NiSource (NI)

NiSource (NYSE: NI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $27.00.

11/9/2022 – NiSource was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

10/24/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $27.00.

10/19/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NiSource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

