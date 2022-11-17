Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2022 – Tyler Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $403.00 to $408.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $585.00 to $500.00.

10/17/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $460.00 to $420.00.

10/12/2022 – Tyler Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Tyler Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TYL traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.46. 8,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,327. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.17.

Get Tyler Technologies Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.